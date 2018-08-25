Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,047,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

