Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Trading Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Jack Henry & Associates traded as high as $155.79 and last traded at $157.90. Approximately 16,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 276,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

