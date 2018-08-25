Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $56,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $17,625,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 838.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4,604.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $9,671,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK opened at $88.63 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $187.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $7,142,962.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,832 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

