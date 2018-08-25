Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

