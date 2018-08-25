Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €267.00 ($303.41) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($252.27) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €217.98 ($247.70).

Shares of CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

