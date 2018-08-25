Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barclays PLC’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. Barclays has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,821,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,023,000 after buying an additional 1,962,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,960,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,011,000 after buying an additional 719,751 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $34,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $22,337,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 27.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,198,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 257,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

