Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,942.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,905.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $929.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,909.55, for a total transaction of $3,872,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,908.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total transaction of $3,088,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,773,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,402,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,179,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,245,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,313,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,401 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,637,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,883,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

