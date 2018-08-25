John Laing Group (JLG) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.11) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:JLG opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.03) on Thursday. John Laing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 227.81 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.74 ($3.78).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. John Laing Group had a net margin of 71.00% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.