Jonathan Davis Purchases 436 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,438.80 ($1,839.19).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, Jonathan Davis bought 419 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.17 ($1,837.11).

On Thursday, June 21st, Jonathan Davis bought 434 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.54 ($1,836.30).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.29) on Friday. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($3.92).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.99) target price (up from GBX 311 ($3.98)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rotork to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) target price (up from GBX 315 ($4.03)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.07).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.