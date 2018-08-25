JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Senior (SNR) Price Target to GBX 390

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 365 ($4.67) to GBX 390 ($4.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 336 ($4.30) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.43 ($4.22).

SNR opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.10) on Thursday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.40 ($3.97).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

