JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 439.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 509,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

