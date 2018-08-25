JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Price Target to $53.00

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SQM opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.22. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 72.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

