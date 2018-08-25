Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

