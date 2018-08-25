Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,242,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 54,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.