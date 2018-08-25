Just Energy Group (JE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE:JE opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.45.

In other Just Energy Group news, Director Brett Perlman purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Also, insider Ron Joyce purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400 in the last 90 days.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

