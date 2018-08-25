KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Position Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth about $76,151,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth about $50,475,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth about $48,184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 12,462.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth about $30,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

KS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE KS opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

