KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 74,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $128.55 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.62. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

