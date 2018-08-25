KBC Group NV Sells 19,878 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sprint were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprint by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sprint by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,077,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 178,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sprint by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,428,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 342.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,906,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 3,797,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sprint by 13.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,897,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 476,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 0.61. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sprint to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Sprint Corp is a computer and technology company in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.