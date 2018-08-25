Keybank National Association OH Has $2.33 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,486,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,346,000 after purchasing an additional 868,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.20 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

