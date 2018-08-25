Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,807 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 392,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $50,013,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $1,449,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $151.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

