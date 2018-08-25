KeyCorp Comments on Zayo Group Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zayo Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $35.51 on Friday. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Zayo Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zayo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 494,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zayo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zayo Group by 165.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $41,001.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Jr. Waters sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $144,661.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,190.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

