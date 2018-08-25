Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of KEYS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

