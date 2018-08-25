KEYW (KEYW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded KEYW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

NASDAQ KEYW opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.73. KEYW has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KEYW will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of KEYW by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KEYW by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

