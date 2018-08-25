KiloCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One KiloCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KiloCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About KiloCoin

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1.

KiloCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

