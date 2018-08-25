Kohl’s (KSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s, which has seen its stock more than double in a year, has been riding on its sturdy comps trend for four quarters. Kohl’s comps have been gaining from its Greatness Agenda initiative as well as focus on boosting traffic and enhancing operational excellence. Incidentally, solid comps continued to fuel the company’s top line in second-quarter fiscal 2018, which along with enhanced gross margin and lower interest expenses drove bottom-line growth. In fact, the company has been witnessing gross margin improvement for quite some time now, backed by its robust inventory management efforts. Clearly, Kohl’s is likely to continue with its stellar show, evident from management’s raised outlook. However, the company continues to incur higher SG&A expenses owing to escalated IT costs. For fiscal 2018, management now expects the increase in SG&A expenses to be at the higher end of its previously guided range of 1-2%.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

Shares of KSS opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kohl’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

