Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,170.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,236.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $919.31 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.