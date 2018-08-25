L Brands (LB) Bond Prices Fall 4.2% Analyst

An issue of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) bonds fell 4.2% against their face value during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2028. The debt is now trading at $87.69 and was trading at $89.13 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after purchasing an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in L Brands by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,492,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.