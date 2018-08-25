L Brands’ (LB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. L Brands has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

