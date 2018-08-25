L Brands (LB) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L Brands to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of LB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 24.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 80.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in L Brands by 45.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in L Brands by 134.9% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

