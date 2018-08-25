L Brands (LB) PT Lowered to $31.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on L Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 21,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 199,096 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

