Laredo Petroleum’s (LPI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a report published on Tuesday. Williams Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,509,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,104 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,234,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 222.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,060,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,930 shares in the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

