LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189,786 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,080,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,152,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,940,000.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

LHO opened at $35.04 on Friday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.09.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

LHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.