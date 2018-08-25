Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,584,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 1,004.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 665,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $164.22 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

