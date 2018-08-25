Leg & Gen Grp P/S (LGGNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leg & Gen Grp P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Leg & Gen Grp P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $16.74 on Friday. Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Leg & Gen Grp P/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Leg & Gen Grp P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

