Legal & General Group (LGEN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 306 ($3.91) to GBX 308 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.54 ($3.61).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 257 ($3.29) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.58).

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £3,819.96 ($4,882.99). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £1,712.13 ($2,188.58). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,517 shares of company stock valued at $936,185.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.