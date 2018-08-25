LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LeMaitre Vascular earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.8340980925592 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LMAT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. 130,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,118,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,277,984.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,191 shares of company stock worth $5,861,947. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

