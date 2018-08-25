Lennar Co. (LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 475.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Lennar by 103.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

