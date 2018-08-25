Lewis L. Bird III Sells 60,870 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 60,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOME stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 442,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 910,649 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,541,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 473,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 447,809 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

