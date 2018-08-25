LG Display (LPL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.02

News stories about LG Display (NYSE:LPL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LG Display earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1813680429975 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LG Display stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LG Display has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $15.88.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet cut LG Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.