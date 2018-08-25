Limbach (LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Limbach and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.41. Limbach has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,871 shares of company stock worth $76,749. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 165.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.