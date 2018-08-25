Limbach (LMB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limbach earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.12283365765 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 13,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214. Limbach has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Limbach had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,871 shares of company stock worth $76,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.