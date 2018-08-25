Limoneira (LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $37.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Limoneira reported sales of $40.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $127.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $129.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $169.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $204.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 207,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $529.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

