Lincoln Electric (LECO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

LECO opened at $92.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,952,000 after acquiring an additional 891,469 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,308,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,832,000 after acquiring an additional 246,220 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 202.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

