Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,945,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,804,000 after buying an additional 165,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,453,000 after buying an additional 754,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,063,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after buying an additional 832,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,881,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after buying an additional 628,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,053.2% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,489,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after buying an additional 6,283,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $348,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at $981,914.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $434,969.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,440 shares of company stock worth $1,227,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

RF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

