Loews Co. (L) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 134,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,256,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,628,000 after buying an additional 109,345 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.