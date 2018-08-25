Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $54.40 million. Lonestar Resources US reported sales of $26.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $188.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.88 million to $197.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $242.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $215.70 million to $265.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director John H. Murray bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Murray bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.