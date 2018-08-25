Longevity Acquisition (LOACU) Plans to Raise $40 Million in August 29th IPO

Longevity Acquisition (LOACU) expects to raise $40 million in an IPO on Wednesday, August 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $52.7 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Longevity Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company with limited liability (meaning that our shareholders have no liability, as members of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount already paid for their shares) and formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. e will seek to capitalize on the strength of our management team. Our team consists of experienced financial services and accounting professionals and senior operating executives of companies in China. We will seek to capitalize on the strength of our management team. Our team consists of experienced financial services and accounting professionals and senior operating executives of companies in China. “.

Longevity Acquisition was founded in 2018 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Yongda International Tower No. 2277, Longyang Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at (86) 21-60832028.

