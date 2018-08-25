L’Oreal (OR) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($236.36) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €202.08 ($229.63).

L’Oreal stock opened at €180.05 ($204.60) on Tuesday. L’Oreal has a one year low of €170.30 ($193.52) and a one year high of €197.15 ($224.03).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

