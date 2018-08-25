Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 8,649 Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COHU opened at $26.07 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $746.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

