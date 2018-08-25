Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $251,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

NYSE OFC opened at $30.38 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

